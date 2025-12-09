Conner recorded four total tackles (three solo) in Sunday night's 20-10 loss to the Texans.

Conner was on the field for all 65 of the team's defensive snaps, but he was unable to replicate his nine-tackle performance from Week 13. The safety has now alternated impressive and mediocre performances throughout the last eight contests. On the year, Conner has now compiled 91 total tackles (55 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed and two fumble recoveries over 13 games.