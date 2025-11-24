Chiefs' Chamarri Conner: Just two tackles in Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conner recorded two total tackles (both solo) and one pass defensed in Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Colts.
Despite playing 100 percent of the Chiefs' defensive snaps in the Week 12 win, Conner tied his lowest tackle output of the season. The third-year pro has been one of Kansas City's best defensive players this season, ranking first on the team in forced fumbles (two) and second in total tackles (78). He's expected to bounce back to his usual standard in the Week 13 matchup against the Cowboys on Thursday.
