Chiefs' Chamarri Conner: Just two tackles in Week 7 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conner tallied two tackles (one solo) during the Chiefs' 31-0 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
Conner played just 26 defensive snaps in Week 7; however, that led all Kansas City defenders as the Chiefs pulled their starters for the fourth quarter, and his two stops were his lowest since Week 9 of the 2024 season against the Buccaneers (one). The 2023 fourth-rounder is up to 53 tackles through seven regular-season games, which is second most on the Chiefs behind linebacker Nick Bolton (55).
