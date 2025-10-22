Conner tallied two tackles (one solo) during the Chiefs' 31-0 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

Conner played just 26 defensive snaps in Week 7; however, that led all Kansas City defenders as the Chiefs pulled their starters for the fourth quarter, and his two stops were his lowest since Week 9 of the 2024 season against the Buccaneers (one). The 2023 fourth-rounder is up to 53 tackles through seven regular-season games, which is second most on the Chiefs behind linebacker Nick Bolton (55).