Chiefs' Chamarri Conner: Leads KC with 10 tackles
By RotoWire Staff
Conner finished Friday's 27-21 loss to the Chargers with 10 tackles (seven solo) and a forced fumble.
Conner made his impact felt late in the first quarter, when he punched the ball out of Tyler Conklin's hands, though the Chiefs couldn't pounce on the opportunity after the ball was illegally knocked out of bounds by Ladd McConkey. Conner led all defenders in tackles Friday and reached double-digit takedowns in a regular-season game for the second time in his three-year NFL career. The 2023 fourth-rounder will need be at his best in Week 2, when the Chiefs host the Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 14 in a Super Bowl LIX rematch.
