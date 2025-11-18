Chiefs' Chamarri Conner: Leads team in stops in defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conner tallied eight tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, in a Week 11 loss to Denver on Sunday.
Conner began the game in fine form, sacking Bo Nix for a six-yard loss on the first play. Conner went on to lead the Chiefs in tackles while playing every defensive snap for the team. The third-year safety is already one shy of his career-best regular-season mark with 76 tackles through 10 contests, though he doesn't yet have a defensed pass on the campaign.
