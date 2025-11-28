Conner finished Thursday's 31-28 loss to Dallas with nine tackles (seven solo), including one tackle for a loss.

The third-year safety was all over the field during Thursday's loss and finished second in tackles behind Nick Bolton (11). Conner has tallied at least nine stops in five of 12 regular-season games, and the 2023 fourth-rounder is up to 87 tackles (52 solo), including 1.0 sacks, one pass defense and two forced fumbles on the year.