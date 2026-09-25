Conner (knee) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Connor did not miss a single practice in Week 3, logging limited participation in all three practice sessions. Despite this string of attendance, it appears the Chiefs do not think the strong safety is quite ready to return to the field after suffering a knee injury during the preseason. If Conner is ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest, Jaden Hicks will likely start at strong safety in his stead.