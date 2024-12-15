Conner (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Browns.
The slot cornerback recorded four tackles (three solo) before exiting. Conner has 72 tackles (55 solo), including 1.0 sacks, four pass breakups, including two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2024. Christian Roland-Wallace, Keith Taylor and Nazeeh Johnson are Kansas City's backup cornerbacks.
