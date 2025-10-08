Chiefs' Chamarri Conner: Seven tackles in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conner recorded seven total tackles (four solo) in Monday's 31-28 loss to the Jaguars.
Conner has been a busy man this season and that continued in Week 5, securing at least five tackles for the fifth game in a row to open the year. The cornerback has now produced 37 total tackles (19 solo) and a forced fumble over five games to this point.
More News
-
Chiefs' Chamarri Conner: Six tackles in Week 4 win•
-
Chiefs' Chamarri Conner: Posts five stops Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Chamarri Conner: Leads KC with 10 tackles•
-
Chiefs' Chamarri Conner: Takes step forward in 2024•
-
Chiefs' Chamarri Conner: Logs full practice to begin week•
-
Chiefs' Chamarri Conner: Back at practice•