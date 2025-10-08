default-cbs-image
Conner recorded seven total tackles (four solo) in Monday's 31-28 loss to the Jaguars.

Conner has been a busy man this season and that continued in Week 5, securing at least five tackles for the fifth game in a row to open the year. The cornerback has now produced 37 total tackles (19 solo) and a forced fumble over five games to this point.

