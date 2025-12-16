Conner recorded six tackles (five solo) in the Chiefs' loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Conner played all 66 defensive snaps against Los Angeles and has started all 14 games this season. The third-year defensive back has seen most of his action at safety and slot cornerback for the Chiefs this season, his first as a full-time starter. He's already produced a career-high 97 tackles (60 solo), including 1.0 sacks, adding two forced fumbles and one pass breakup on 98 percent of the defensive snaps.