Conner recorded six tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, in the Chiefs' loss to the Titans on Sunday.

The third-year safety and slot cornerback has started all 15 games this season and has produced a career-high 103 tackles (66 solo), including 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass breakup across 98 percent of the Chiefs' defensive snaps.

