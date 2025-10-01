default-cbs-image
Conner recorded six tackles (four solo) in Kansas City's win over Baltimore on Sunday.

After starting just 16 of 32 regular-season games in which he appeared across his first two seasons, Conner has started all four games for the Chiefs to begin the season and has been in on over 99 percent of the defensive snaps. Conner has recorded 30 tackles (15 solo) and one QB hit.

