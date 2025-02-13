Conner finished the 2024 season with 77 tackles (58 solo), including 1.0 sacks, four pass breakups, including two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown across 15 regular-season games.

After starting seven games as a rookie, Conner made nine starts in his second pro season, operating as the Chiefs' top slot cornerback. He recovered a fumble in Week 2 against the Bengals and returned it 38 yards for his defensive touchdown. During the postseason, Conner made 20 tackles (11 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and forced one fumble across three contests. He should get the first crack at covering the slot once again in 2025.