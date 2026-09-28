Conner (knee) has a good chance to play in Sunday's game against the Raiders, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reported Monday.

Conner's game-day status will rely on a promising week of practice. The strong safety was a limited participant in the lead-up to Sunday's win over the Dolphins but was ultimately unable to suit up for the contest. Conner will likely need to achieve full participation in at least one session before being greenlit to play in the Chiefs' divisional matchup with the Raiders on Sunday.