Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Bigger part of running back stable
West should see some extra regular-season reps out of the backfield with Spencer Ware (knee) sidelined indefinitely, Adam Teicher of ESPN reports.
Although Kareem Hunt will receive the majority of the club's carries with Ware out, coach Andy Reid suggested the other backs -- West and C.J. Spiller -- will rotate in as well. Prior to Ware's injury, West's foothold on a roster spot was rather shaky. That outlook has likely changed at this point, with both he and Spiller now expected to make the team.
