Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Cleared by doctors
West (concussion) has been given the all clear by doctors and is available for padded practice Tuesday, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
West has missed each of the first two preseason contests due to a concussion, but it appears he may be ready to go when the team returns to the gridiron to face the Bears on Saturday. Given the glut of tailbacks among the Chiefs' backup ranks this season, West may need to fight for playing time this fall after serving as the lead backup a season ago.
