Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Cleared to practice
West (concussion) returned to practice in full pads Saturday, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
It looks like West got full medical clearance from the league's protocol given that he is in pads for Saturday's practice. West, who may be in line for a reduced role in 2018 given the depth of Kansas City's backfield, could be eased back into the swing of things to avoid a setback following the injury.
More News
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Out again Tuesday•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Suffers concussion•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Leaves practice after sustaining head injury•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: May be squeezed out•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Snags two passes in wild-card loss•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Full practice Tuesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...