Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Cleared to practice

West (concussion) returned to practice in full pads Saturday, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

It looks like West got full medical clearance from the league's protocol given that he is in pads for Saturday's practice. West, who may be in line for a reduced role in 2018 given the depth of Kansas City's backfield, could be eased back into the swing of things to avoid a setback following the injury.

