Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Cut loose by Kansas City
West was released by the Chiefs on Wednesday.
After missing the first two weeks of the preseason due to a concussion, West was cleared by doctors Tuesday and cut loose a day later. This move suggests the Chiefs are optimistic about Spencer Ware (knee) and Damien Williams (shoulder) being ready for the Week 1 matchup with the Bears.
