Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Cut loose
West was released by the Chiefs on Wednesday.
After missing the first two weeks of the preseason due to a concussion, West was cleared by doctors Tuesday and released Wednesday. This move suggests the Chiefs are optimistic about Spencer Ware (knee) and Damien Williams (shoulder) being ready for Week 1.
