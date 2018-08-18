Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Doesn't play in exhibition

West (concussion) didn't play in Friday's preseason game against the Falcons.

Despite returning to practice last weekend, West missed out on a chance to make his case for backup work. He's competing with Spencer Ware (knee), Damien Williams (shoulder), Kerwynn Williams and Darrel Williams, none of whom had much impact in Friday's game.

