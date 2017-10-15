Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Exits Sunday's game
West is being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Kareem Hunt continues to head the Chiefs' rushing attack Sunday, but next up for complementary looks in the team's backfield while West is banged up is Akeem Hunt.
More News
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Takes advantage of limited opportunities•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Hauls in five passes•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Receives just four touches in Week 3•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Limited duty in opener•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Preparing for Week 1 role•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Bigger part of running back stable•
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...