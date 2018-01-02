Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Full practice Tuesday
West (illness) practiced in full Tuesday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official sitel reports.
West came down with an illness at an inopportune time, sitting out Week 17 in a game Kareem Hunt was supposed to receive a day off. Instead, Akeem Hunt got the call after the other Hunt's early TD run, only to suffer an ankle injury that forced his placement on IR on Tuesday. With West healthy again, he'll act as the direct backup to Kareem Hunt in Saturday's wild-card game against the Titans, but the recently re-signed C.J. Spiller will also be around as a depth RB option.
