Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Gets five carries

West (ankle) had five carries for six yards in Saturday's preseason opener against the 49ers.

Spencer Ware got all the carries on Kansas City's first three drives, and Kareem Hunt then recorded his lone carry (for no gain) and lone catch (nine yards) in the second quarter. West wasn't a factor until the second half, which suggests he may have to hold off C.J. Spiller and undrafted rookie Devine Redding in a battle for one roster spot. West does at least seem to be healthy, and Spiller only picked up 11 yards on three touches in Saturday's game, while Redding had one target and no carries.