Play

Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Gets six touches against Seattle

West ran three times for a lost yard and caught three passes for nine yards in Friday's preseason loss to Seattle.

It was a crash back to earth for West, who slashed and dashed Cincinnati just a week earlier. After posting 1,329 total yards over the past two seasons in a supporting role, West's offseason has been a little disappointing with injuries and rookie Kareem Hunt climbing up the depth chart. If the knee injury suffered by Spencer Ware is serious, however, then all of the Chiefs' backs are bumped up a slot and all of a sudden West is back to his old role as key reserve and weapon in the passing game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • leveon-bell-patriots-wk8.jpg

    Picking No. 2 in PPR

    Holdout or not, Heath Cummings says Le'Veon Bell is still the answer at No. 2 in a PPR dra...

  • antonio-brown.jpg

    Picking No. 3 in PPR

    Antonio Brown should not fall past the No. 3 overall spot in any league, especially PPR. But...

  • isaiah-crowell.jpg

    Picking No. 4 in PPR

    With three picks in the top 30, Fantasy owners should get off to a great start, but don't forget...