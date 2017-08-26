Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Gets six touches against Seattle

West ran three times for a lost yard and caught three passes for nine yards in Friday's preseason loss to Seattle.

It was a crash back to earth for West, who slashed and dashed Cincinnati just a week earlier. After posting 1,329 total yards over the past two seasons in a supporting role, West's offseason has been a little disappointing with injuries and rookie Kareem Hunt climbing up the depth chart. If the knee injury suffered by Spencer Ware is serious, however, then all of the Chiefs' backs are bumped up a slot and all of a sudden West is back to his old role as key reserve and weapon in the passing game.