Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Gets six touches against Seattle
West ran three times for a lost yard and caught three passes for nine yards in Friday's preseason loss to Seattle.
It was a crash back to earth for West, who slashed and dashed Cincinnati just a week earlier. After posting 1,329 total yards over the past two seasons in a supporting role, West's offseason has been a little disappointing with injuries and rookie Kareem Hunt climbing up the depth chart. If the knee injury suffered by Spencer Ware is serious, however, then all of the Chiefs' backs are bumped up a slot and all of a sudden West is back to his old role as key reserve and weapon in the passing game.
More News
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Impresses against Bengals•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Gets five carries•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Likely available Friday•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: May have aggravated ankle•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Missing another practice•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Misses Monday's practice•
-
Edelman injury changes a lot in NE
Patriots receiver Julian Edelman hurt his right knee in Friday night's third preseason game,...
-
Ware injury could change Hunt's future
Chiefs running back Spencer Ware hurt his knee Friday night in the third preseason game at...
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR
Taking David Johnson at 1.01 is the easy part. Figuring out how to navigate after that is when...
-
Picking No. 2 in PPR
Holdout or not, Heath Cummings says Le'Veon Bell is still the answer at No. 2 in a PPR dra...
-
Picking No. 3 in PPR
Antonio Brown should not fall past the No. 3 overall spot in any league, especially PPR. But...
-
Picking No. 4 in PPR
With three picks in the top 30, Fantasy owners should get off to a great start, but don't forget...