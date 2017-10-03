Play

Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Hauls in five passes

West rushed once for two yards and caught five passes for 33 yards during Monday's victory over the Redskins.

West didn't see a ton of run in the contest until late in the fourth quarter, but it's worth noting he was on the field for most of the team's two-minute drill. He remains a handcuff option behind Kareem Hunt, but it's unlikely there's much shift in workload moving forward.

