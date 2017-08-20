Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Impresses against Bengals

West rushed for 113 yards on seven carries -- including a game-high 50-yard run -- during Saturday's preseason win over Cincinnati.

West is battling to hold off rookie Kareem Hunt and first-year Chief C.J. Spiller, so this was a strong outing for the third-year running back. However, it's worth noting that West broke his 50-yard run in the fourth quarter when the Cincinnati starters were out of the game. Additionally, Hunt impressed against the Bengals' first-team defense. Still, West projects to have a role in the rushing attack to open the season. It just might not be a large enough one to provide reliable fantasy numbers.