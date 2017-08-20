Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Impresses against Bengals
West rushed for 113 yards on seven carries -- including a game-high 50-yard run -- during Saturday's preseason win over Cincinnati.
West is battling to hold off rookie Kareem Hunt and first-year Chief C.J. Spiller, so this was a strong outing for the third-year running back. However, it's worth noting that West broke his 50-yard run in the fourth quarter when the Cincinnati starters were out of the game. Additionally, Hunt impressed against the Bengals' first-team defense. Still, West projects to have a role in the rushing attack to open the season. It just might not be a large enough one to provide reliable fantasy numbers.
More News
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Gets five carries•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Likely available Friday•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: May have aggravated ankle•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Missing another practice•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Misses Monday's practice•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Loses 10 pounds during offseason•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...