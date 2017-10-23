Chiefs' Charcandrick West: In line for Week 8 return
Head coach Andy Reid said Monday that West (concussion) will likely return next Monday against the Broncos, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.
West was predictably unable to play last Thursday only four days after suffering a concussion. The Chiefs restocked the backfield in the short term with C.J. Spiller, but his release Monday signifies West is progressing well in the protocol for head injuries. With one week remaining to complete all five phases, Reid's expectation has a good chance to come to fruition.
