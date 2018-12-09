Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Inactive for Week 14

West (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

After releasing Kareem Hunt last week, the Chiefs added West to the roster to shore up their backfield depth. West, who suited up in 49 regular-season contests for Kansas City over the past four seasons, won't need much time to get reacquainted with coach Andy Reid's scheme, but the veteran may represent more of an insurance policy than someone the Chiefs are counting on to contribute. Starter Spencer Ware and reserves Damien Williams and Darrel Williams will all dress Sunday while West remains in street clothes.

More News
Our Latest Stories