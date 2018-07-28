Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Leaves practice after sustaining head injury
West left Saturday's practice early to be evaluated for a possible concussion, Nate Taylor of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
West will have to enter the league's concussion protocol and subsequently be cleared before he can return to action. Given the nature of head injuries in today's football climate, West will likely miss several practices before receiving clearance. As of right now there is no timetable for a return. Kerwynn Williams could be in line to take over for West during his absence.
