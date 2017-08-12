Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Likely available Friday

West (ankle) isn't among the scratches for Friday's preseason game versus the 49ers, implying that he's available, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site

West has dealt with a recurring ankle injury in the early portion of training camp, but his name was withheld from the list of DNPs for the Chiefs' exhibition opener. While Spencer Ware is expected to run with the first-team offense, West, rookie Kareem Hunt and C.J. Spiller will continue to vie for reps behind the presumed starter.