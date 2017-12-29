Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Listed as questionable for Week 17
West (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice Thursday and Friday.
Akeem Hunt (shoulder) is also listed as questionable, though we expect both backs to suit up this weekend. With the Chiefs entrenched as the AFC's No. 4 playoff seed, starting running back Kareem Hunt is a candidate to be rested in Week 17, per ESPN's Adam Teicher. As a result, West and Akeem Hunt and appear on track to see expanded roles this weekend. Of the two, West (assuming he plays) profiles as the safer fantasy streaming option in Week 17.
