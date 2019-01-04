Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Minimal impact in Week 17
West finished Week 17 against the Raiders with one carry for a loss of two yards.
Even in the midst of a blowout, West took the field for just 10 snaps and has played a total of 30 in the past three games combined. Regardless of whether Spencer Ware (hamstring) is ready for the playoff run, West is unlikely to make much of an impact with both Damien and Darryl Williams ahead of him on the depth chart. West finished his abbreviated regular season with the Chiefs owning just two carries for one yard and two catches for 37 yards and a touchdown on three targets.
