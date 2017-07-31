Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Misses Monday's practice

West sat out Monday's practice due to an ankle injury, ESPN's Adam Teicher reports.

West is currently pegged as Kansas City's second-string tailback, so there's no sense in risking any further ankle problems by having him practice while banged up this early in the campaign. That being said, it remains to be seen how long West will need to rest before returning to the fold. Until then, rookie Kareem Hunt, who impressed during OTAs, should get more action behind starter Spencer Ware.