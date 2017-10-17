Play

Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Not practicing Tuesday

West (concussion) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

West remains in concussion protocol after suffering the head injury in Sunday's game against the Chiefs. With the Chiefs on a short week due to their Thursday night game in Oakland, the chances of West being active seem unlikely. As a result, Kansas City re-signed C.J. Spiller to add depth to the running back position.

