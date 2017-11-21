Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Notches eight touches in Week 11

West rushed four times for 15 yards and caught four passes on four targets for nine yards during Sunday's game against the Giants.

West continues to serve an ancillary role to Kareem Hunt, but received a healthy workload for only playing 20 snaps during the contest. It's unlikely he will surpass Hunt on the depth chart anytime soon, but he remains the team's back on two-minute drives and has caught nine passes between the last two contests.