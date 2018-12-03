Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Officially joining Chiefs

West signed with the Chiefs on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

West was released by the Chiefs in August after playing 49 games for the team from 2014 to 2017. He briefly caught on with the Jets late in the preseason, but he was released at the beginning of September and has been a free agent ever since. West's experience working with Andy Reid could allow for a game appearance as soon as Week 14 against Baltimore, but there isn't much reason to expect the 27-year-old to handle anything more than a chance-of-pace role. West owns career averages of 3.8 yards on 266 carries and 7.4 yards on 75 catches, while teammate Spencer Ware has produced 4.6 YPC and 11.5 YPR. The Chiefs also have 26-year-old Damien Williams and undrafted rookie Darrel Williams as options in the backfield.

