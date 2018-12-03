Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Officially joining Chiefs
West signed with the Chiefs on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
West was released by the Chiefs in August after playing 49 games for the team from 2014 to 2017. He briefly caught on with the Jets late in the preseason, but he was released at the beginning of September and has been a free agent ever since. West's experience working with Andy Reid could allow for a game appearance as soon as Week 14 against Baltimore, but there isn't much reason to expect the 27-year-old to handle anything more than a chance-of-pace role. West owns career averages of 3.8 yards on 266 carries and 7.4 yards on 75 catches, while teammate Spencer Ware has produced 4.6 YPC and 11.5 YPR. The Chiefs also have 26-year-old Damien Williams and undrafted rookie Darrel Williams as options in the backfield.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Pettis? Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings has a playoff edition of Believe it or not, to help you get ready to dominate...
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...