Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Out again Tuesday

West (concussion) remained sidelined during Tuesday's practice session, the Kansas City Star reports.

West is among the candidates to serve as a complementary option to second-year back Kareem Hunt, but he's remained on the sidelines since sustaining the injury July 28. With multiple additions to the position, whether it be by free agency in Damien Williams and Kerwynn Williams or return from injury in the case of Spencer Ware, West won't be guaranteed a significant amount of reps in 2018. Missing extended time also doesn't help his case for playing time.

