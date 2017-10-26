Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Practices fully Thursday

West (concussion) practiced fully Thursday.

West is thus on track to return to action Monday night against the Broncos, though working in a complementary role behind starter Kareem Hunt, and against a rugged defense, West doesn't look like much more than a PPR dart in Week 8 fantasy lineups.

