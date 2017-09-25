Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Receives just four touches in Week 3
West carried the ball just two times for a loss of a yard and caught two passes for 14 yards.
West was only on the field for 14 snaps during the contest, cementing him well behind Kareem Hunt on the depth chart. He remains the direct backup to Hunt, however, and would likely take over in the backfield should Hunt suffer an injury.
