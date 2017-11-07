Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Receives six touches

West rushed just once for three yards and caught five passes for 30 yards during Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

West continues to serve in his role as a pass-catcher for the Chiefs on drives in which they need to abandon the run. That was the case frequently during the second half Sunday, with the team on the comeback trail most of the game. West may have a lesser role next week against a struggling Giants squad.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories