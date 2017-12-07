Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Returns to team
West (personal) is back with the team after missing this past Sunday's loss to the Jets, per Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star.
West is not listed on the Chiefs' Week 14 injury report, signalling that he's in line to be available Sunday against the Raiders. In his absence last weekend, Akeem Hunt backed up Kareem Hunt, logging one carry for two yards and one catch for 20 yards in the process.
