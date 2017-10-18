Play

Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Ruled out for Thursday's game

West (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Raiders.

The Chiefs' short turnaround after their Week 6 loss to the Steelers didn't help West's chances of suiting up Thursday. He'll now take aim at a return to action Oct. 30 against the Broncos, while Akeem Hunt and C.J. Spiller are in line for snaps behind starting running back Kareem Hunt in Week 7.

