Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Rumbles into end zone in return
West (personal) ran three times for 25 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's game against the Raiders.
West was lightly utilized behind Kareem Hunt, but made the most of his workload by scoring on a nice 13-yard run. After dealing with a death in the family, he appears to be back and ready to go the rest of the way. He should give Hunt breathers again next Sunday against the Chargers.
