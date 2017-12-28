Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Sits out practice Thursday
West was a non-participant at the Chiefs' practice Thursday due to an undisclosed illness, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
West remains the Chiefs' No. 2 running back behind workhorse Kareem Hunt heading into Week 17, but the team already being locked into the No. 4 playoff spot could lead to a more varied usage of running backs this week. Kansas City has already opted to rest starting quarterback Alex Smith in favor of rookie Patrick Mahomes and it would similarly make sense for them to limit Hunt's workload in a game that won't affect the standings, although no official announcement has yet been made. West's participation at Friday's practice should provide a better indication of his potential availability for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
