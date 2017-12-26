Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Snags three passes in Week 16

West caught three passes on four targets for 28 yards Sunday against the Dolphins.

As per usual, Kareem Hunt took on a workhorse role for the Chiefs, carrying the ball 29 times. West didn't receive a tote Sunday, but he added to his contributions in the receiving game out of the backfield. He should continue in that supplemental role in the stretch run and the playoffs but remains unlikely to be a factor for fantasy purposes.

