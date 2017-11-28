Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Snags three passes versus Buffalo

West caught three passes on four targets for seven yards during Sunday's loss to Buffalo.

West's role as passing-down back for the Chiefs remains unchanged, playing a secondary role to Kareem Hunt once again Sunday. With Kansas City continually falling behind of late, the fourth-year back has seen more action than would be expected. However, a Week 13 matchup with the Jets could be the cure for the Chiefs and potentially a more limited run for West.

