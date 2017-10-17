Play

Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Suffers concussion versus Pittsburgh

West has been officially diagnosed with a concussion after exiting Sunday's contest and entering the protocol, Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star reports.

As a result of West's placement in the protocol, the Chiefs re-signed C.J. Spiller to add a veteran pass-catching presence out of the backfield. It's a short turnaround for Kansas City this week with a Thursday night tilt ahead. If he's unable to gain clearance ahead of kickoff, expect Spiller and Akeem Hunt to spell starter Kareem Hunt against the Raiders.

