Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Suffers concussion
West suffered a concussion Saturday, Nate Taylor of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
West exited Saturday's practice with a head injury that has since been confirmed as a concussion. The injury means that West will have to miss a few days of practice at a minimum until he's able to clear the concussion protocol. Damien Williams and Kerwynn Williams to handle the running back duties while West, Spencer Ware (knee), and Kareem Hunt (hamstring) are out.
More News
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Leaves practice after sustaining head injury•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: May be squeezed out•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Snags two passes in wild-card loss•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Full practice Tuesday•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Won't play Week 17•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Listed as questionable for Week 17•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Deshaun Watson Fantasy stud
Deshaun Watson teased Fantasy owners with bombastic numbers in barely seven games last season....
-
Start-up dynasty mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg reviews the results of our 12-team start-up dynasty mock draft and looks at...
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...
-
Draft to stream QBs
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite four quarterbacks to draft for streaming