Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Suffers concussion

West suffered a concussion Saturday, Nate Taylor of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

West exited Saturday's practice with a head injury that has since been confirmed as a concussion. The injury means that West will have to miss a few days of practice at a minimum until he's able to clear the concussion protocol. Damien Williams and Kerwynn Williams to handle the running back duties while West, Spencer Ware (knee), and Kareem Hunt (hamstring) are out.

