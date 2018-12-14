Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Suits up Thursday
West is active for Thursday night's game against the Chargers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
This will be the recently re-signed West's first game for the Chiefs this season, but he has ample experience in the team's offense, having been with Kansas City from the 2015 season through the 2017 campaign. Look for him to work in a complementary role Thursday behind Damien Williams, who is starting in place of Spencer Ware (hamstring).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...