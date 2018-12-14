Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Suits up Thursday

West is active for Thursday night's game against the Chargers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

This will be the recently re-signed West's first game for the Chiefs this season, but he has ample experience in the team's offense, having been with Kansas City from the 2015 season through the 2017 campaign. Look for him to work in a complementary role Thursday behind Damien Williams, who is starting in place of Spencer Ware (hamstring).