Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Takes advantage of limited opportunities
West rushed once for one yard and caught two passes for 12 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Texans.
West has seemingly carved out a role in the passing game for the Chiefs, but took the field for just 27 percent of the offense's snaps during Sunday's tilt. He's unlikely to have a large role moving forward, but could be rostered in deep leagues as a handcuff candidate.
More News
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Hauls in five passes•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Receives just four touches in Week 3•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Limited duty in opener•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Preparing for Week 1 role•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Bigger part of running back stable•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Gets six touches against Seattle•
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...