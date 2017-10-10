Play

Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Takes advantage of limited opportunities

West rushed once for one yard and caught two passes for 12 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Texans.

West has seemingly carved out a role in the passing game for the Chiefs, but took the field for just 27 percent of the offense's snaps during Sunday's tilt. He's unlikely to have a large role moving forward, but could be rostered in deep leagues as a handcuff candidate.

